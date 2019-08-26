AT&T workers in SC, other southern states to go on strike, claiming unfair labor practices

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – AT&T workers in South Carolina and other southern states say they will go on strike, claiming unfair labor practices.

“Communications Workers of America members at AT&T Southeast plan to go on strike at midnight over unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract,” a statement from CWA says. “CWA has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.”

“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”

CWA says the strike will include “over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.”

On August 22, CWA members in southern Florida “initiated a strike over the company’s unfair labor practices,” according to the statement. “Additional unfair labor practice charges have been filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act.”

AT&T spokesperson Marty Richter released a statement to News13, saying the company doesn’t agree with CWA’s claims of unfair labor practices.

“A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees. We strongly disagree with the union’s claims of unfair labor practices. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement. That’s why we’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off. We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers. Statement from AT&T spokesperson Marty Richter

“The company has reached, and union members have voted to ratify, 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees. That includes five similar agreements reached in late June and early July and ratified by CWA members. We look forward to doing the same here,” Richter’s statement further says.

The statement adds that the company’s contract in the southeast “covers fewer than 8 percent of our employees.”

