Attempted murder suspect accused of holding woman over hotel balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of holding a woman over a hotel balcony while threatening to kill her is charged with attempted murder, according to an arrest warrant.

It happened at 601 S. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the arrest warrant. That address is the same address listed on the Choice Hotels website as the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Beach Front Central.

According to the warrant, Jeffery Allen Miller, is accused of holding a woman over the hotel balcony and threatening to kill her. The warrant also says Miller had a knife.

Witnesses told police they could hear the woman repeatedly calling for help.

Download the News13 App for updates on this story, developing and breaking news here.