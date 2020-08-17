Tuesday: Attorney, former Myrtle Beach mayor vie for House seat vacated by Alan Clemmons

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Voters here will decide on one seat in the Republican special primary on Tuesday – state representative for the Myrtle Beach area.

Former state Rep. Alan Clemmons resigned abruptly from the seat just 10 days after winning the recent primary. Clemmons, a longtime representative since 2002, said he wanted to spend more time with family and his law practice.

Voters on Tuesday will choose between Case Brittain, a lawyer, and former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride for the Republican candidate for District 107 in the state House of Representatives. Brittian lost the primary election to Clemmons.

Brittain says his vision has not changed for “putting the Grand back in Grand Strand.” His platform is outlined on his campaign page regarding the local economy, education, and safety.

McBride is running on a platform of public safety first. “The solutions DO NOT require any tax increases. We must use available tax revenues for – Public Safety First,” McBride posts on his campaign page.

The winner will face Democrat Tony Cahill and Libertarian Will Dettmering in the November general election.

Here’s where to find your voting place.