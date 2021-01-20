Audio: Listen to LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore’s ‘End of Watch’ radio call

The final “End of Watch” tribute of respect to fallen Horry County LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore was broadcast during his funeral on Friday and over the scanner.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The “End of Watch” radio call is given in remembrance of fallen law enforcement officers. Take a listen to the Horry County Police Department’s radio call this Friday afternoon.

End of Watch Call to LCpl. Gore

Here is the full text of the call:

“500 Horry County…500 Horry County…500 Horry County

Lance Coporal Milton Fox Gore…end of watch…January 12th 2021

Pause for Officer Hancher’s response…

Sir, it was a privilege and an honor to serve along side of you.

You have brought light and joy to all those who knew you.

Your brothers and sisters of Horry County Police Department

have the watch from here.

500 has answered his final call and will be 10-42 for the last time.”

You will not be forgotten.