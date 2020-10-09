Audio: Listen to Officer Jacob Hancher’s ‘End of Watch’ radio call

The final tribute of respect to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was broadcast during his funeral on Friday and over the scanner.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The “End of Watch” radio call is given in remembrance of fallen law enforcement officers. Take a listen to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s radio call this Friday afternoon.

End of Watch

Here is the full text of the call:

“374 Station…374 Station…374 Station

All units radio silence for 374.

Pause for Officer Hancher’s response…

Officer Jacob Hancher, your selfless service to this community will never be forgotten.

Your commitment to service inspires the best in everyone you met, and the memory of your smile and warm heart will forever make this world brighter.

You gave everything you had to your community, your friends, and your family, both of blood and badge

We love you, Jacob.

It’s our turn now…We got you.

Rest easy, we have the watch from here.

374 has answered his final call and will be 10:42 for the last time.

Radio silence is lifted on channel one.”