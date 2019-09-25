Live Now
Audit questions Agriculture department hotel expenses during NC fair

News
Posted: / Updated:
Robeson County Fair_276860

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – An audit says North Carolina government budget rules were broken when taxpayer funds paid for Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and two of his top lieutenants to stay in Raleigh during the annual State Fair.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office released on Wednesday says Troxler, his chief of staff and the fair manager incurred $22,000 in hotel rooms, meals, and other expenses over five years.

All three of them live at least 60 miles from Raleigh, and Troxler’s chief deputy says he signed off on the expenses because it’s critical fair leaders are close by during the 11-day event. But auditors say there’s no exception for that in the budget rules.

The state budget director, however, granted a waiver last month for the Agriculture Department going forward.

