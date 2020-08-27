Authorities: 82-year-old SC woman aimed gun at census worker, fired shots

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — An 82-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of pointing a handgun at a census worker on her porch and shooting two rounds over the top of the employee’s vehicle.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports the local sheriff’s office has charged Willadean Bishop Harrell with first-degree assault and battery following the alleged Tuesday incident where Harrell told a 25-year-old female census taker to get off her porch, pointing a .38-caliber Taurus handgun at her.

An incident report states Harrell admitted to firing two shots after the census worker got in her car and was backing out of the driveway.

Harrell said she couldn’t clearly see the census worker’s identification badge.

