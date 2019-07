MARION, SC (WBTW) – Authorities investigate an armed robbery late Thursday night.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say this happened at the Dollar General on Highway 501 North around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives and deputies are on scene investigating what happened.

If you have any information about this case call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

