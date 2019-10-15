Authorities search for suspect after Bennettsville man found shot to death

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after deputies found a man shot to death in his car in Cheraw.

Deputies found Sedrick Covington, 18, of Bennettsville, dead from a gunshot wound at 9:59 p.m. on Monday on Smithfield Church Road. Covington was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

A suspect has been identified but has not been apprehended, the sheriff’s office reported. Investigators are looking for Shyheem Loranzo Ingram, 22, of Cheraw.

There has been an ongoing feud between Ingram and Covington, according to Sheriff Dixon, but at this point in the investigation, a clear motive for this incident has not been determined.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said an autopsy will be performed on Covington.

If you know the whereabouts of Ingram, please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.