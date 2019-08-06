Authorities search for teen in connection to a shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities search for a teen who faces attempted murder charges.

Lake City Police Department search for Devin Laquevon Devonta Brown, 18, in connection to a shooting that happened at Brown and Morris Street Monday.

Brown faces two counts of attempted murder.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

If seen please contact The Lake City Police Department anonymously at (843)-374-7226, or call 911.

Count on News13 to bring you updates to this story.