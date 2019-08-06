Authorities search for teen in connection to a shooting in Lake City

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities search for a teen who faces attempted murder charges.

Lake City Police Department search for Devin Laquevon Devonta Brown, 18, in connection to a shooting that happened at Brown and Morris Street Monday.

Brown faces two counts of attempted murder.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

If seen please contact The Lake City Police Department anonymously at (843)-374-7226, or call 911.

Count on News13 to bring you updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: