Authorities arrest wanted man who fled on foot near Galivants Ferry

Corey Roberts (Source: Horry County Sheriff’s Office)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement officers have a person in custody in connection with an armed robbery.

Authorities began searching for a wanted person in an area near Galivants Ferry.

Horry County police assisted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a man in the area of Frye Road.

Corey Roberts, of Marion, was arrested for armed robbery and a weapon violation. Following a traffic stop at the intersection of Chinners Creek Road and Frye Road, Roberts left the scene on foot.

Roberts was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Community members may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area. No further information is available.

Report an suspicious activity to 843-248-1520.

