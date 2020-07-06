Automakers report largest drop in sales since the Great Recession

Little River, SC (WBTW) – Major automakers report a 30% drop in sales which is the largest plunge since the Great Recession in 2009.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many auto dealership and factory closures.

Bell and Bell Buick-GMC laid off some employees during the initial outbreak, but have since rehired most of them.

General Motors, home to Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC, plans to cut 700 jobs from production by the end of summer.

GM was one of the many major automakers that shut down production for two months which limited the supply of vehicles.

As for Bell & Bell, a GM dealership, inventory and sales are low, but the drop hasn’t been as bad as others across the country.

GM production could be limited once job cuts go into effect. Executive manager of Bell & Bell, Tammy Bell-Floyd is remaining hopeful.

“Trucks – our biggest seller – for the inventory is lower right now, but I know GM has got plants working on that,” Bell-Floyd explained. “Trying to increase production to get trucks out to us as soon as possible.”

Online purchases have become popular at Bell & Bell during the pandemic. In case sales take a turn for the worse, contingency plans are ever-changing at Bell & Bell.

“That’s something we have to look at day-by-day because no one really knows how soon this will be over,” Bell-Floyd explained. “That’s really all you can do at this time because this is new territory that’s never been navigated before.”

Bell-Floyd said although sales aren’t as high as they were, she’s grateful for the customers she has been able to help.

