Average age of Horry County coronavirus patients drops by 10 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The average age of coronavirus patients in Horry County dropped to 40.6 years in June, according to the S.C. State Emergency Response Team. The average patient’s age was 51.4 years in March.

The drop reflects a statewide warning from DHEC last week: more people under the age of 30 area testing positive.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

The state also noted another trend in Horry County: “new cases tended to be white, non-Hispanic females.”

DHEC has confirmed 2,054 cases in Horry County. More than 42 percent of those positive tests were reported in the past eight days.

The state planned to increase testing to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, DHEC announced in a statement on Monday. “Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state.”