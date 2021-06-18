Axe-wielding, partially naked woman arrested in Tennessee Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been taken into custody after she was found partially naked and wielding an axe Tuesday inside a Knoxville Walmart.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the initial call on Tuesday, June 15 said that a partially naked woman was vandalizing Walmart property, throwing items at Walmart employees, and defecating on herself.

Upon arrival to 8445 Walbrook Drive, officers found 35-year-old Nashea Brown in the sporting goods section with an axe in hand and a knife tucked into her bra. The officers told Brown to drop the axe but she refused to comply. One officer then attempted to tase her but it was ineffective. She was successfully apprehended after a second taser was deployed.Knoxville Police arrest naked man in the middle of Broadway

Brown has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism up to $1000. According to police, she has an outstanding violation of parole out of Knox County for vandalism.