AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Aynor celebrated the 41st annual Harvest Hoe-Down Festival on Saturday with a variety of family-friendly activities.

A parade Saturday morning helped kick off the festival, which attracted people of all ages to the town park in Aynor.

Activities throughout the day included live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and a variety of entertainment for children.