Aynor Middle School receives $18K grant for enhancement of the arts

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – The Aynor Middle School Fine Arts Department has been awarded the Distinguished Arts Program Grant from the South Carolina Department of Education for the 2020-2021 school year.

On September 1, Horry County Schools and AMS were notified about the grant, which is an award of $18,000 that will be used to implement new learning and enhance existing programs at the school.

A portion of this funding will be used for continuing education for the grant writers. Four AMS teachers collaborated to write the grant last school year and will benefit from these continuing education courses.

Those teachers are LeAnne Altman (Chorus and Show Choir), Alex Humphries (Theatre), April Troglauer (Orchestra), and Wesley Walker (Visual Art).

Examples of enhancements to the Fine Arts offered at AMS include purchasing of digital photography equipment, 3D printing capabilities, new electric string instruments, a portable acoustic shell for instrumental performances, a back-lit projector for the auditorium and the opportunity for students to work with a professional choreographer.