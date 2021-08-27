Aynor Middle School to transition to distance learning for 2 weeks after large number of COVID cases

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor Middle School will transition to a distance learning model for two weeks after the school saw a large number of COVID cases and quarantined individuals, the school announced Friday on Facebook.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Aynor Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” the Facebook post said.

Starting Monday, students will begin distance learning for a two-week period. The school will be undergoing a deep cleaning over the weekend, and all teachers who are not currently quarantined, will be back in the building.

On September 13, students will be allowed to return to regular face-to-face learning. During the two week period, all extracurricular activities and sports will be canceled.

Parents who wish to have meals provided for their child must call the middle school cafeteria before 10 a.m. Monday at (843) 358-7100 to request meals for Tuesday – Friday. Each order will include a supply of breakfasts and lunches for the duration of the week.