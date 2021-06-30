Baby born in South Carolina hospital parking lot turns one year old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby who was born in the parking lot of Greenville Memorial Hospital turned one year old this week.

One-year-old Sims McGinnis returned to the same spot he was born one year ago Tuesday – the expectant moms parking lot in front of Greenville Memorial Hospital. He celebrated his first birthday with the team of midwives who helped deliver him in the backseat of his parent’s SUV.

His parents Mark and Abbey McGinnis, doula and his Prisma Health birth team were all there to celebrate him.

Sims McGinnis, who was born in the parking lot of Greenville Memorial, turned one year old on Tuesday. (WSPA)

“They’re amazing. Everybody asks me ‘oh you must have been just terrified having your baby in the parking lot. You must’ve been so nervous’ and I promise you I’m not lying, I was not and it’s because of them,” Sims’ mom Abbey said about the birth team.

Prisma Health Greenville says their Midwifery Care meets parents wherever they are in their journey – even if it’s the backseat of a car – to offer care during pregnancy and birth as well as routine gynecologic care.

“Every birth I get to be a part of is such a blessing, the excitement never gets old,” said Prisma Health certified nurse-midwife Maureen Nowak, who helped organize the celebration. “The ones that don’t quite make it to the delivery room are just a little extra memorable! I’m so grateful for the almost 1,000 moms who let me be a small part of their birth stories.”

Last year alone, Greenville Midwifery Care delivered 445 babies, according to Prisma Health.