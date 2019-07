ST. LOUIS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – It seems that seven and 11 are lucky numbers for a baby born on 7-Eleven Day Thursday.

The baby was born on July 11th, at 7:11 p.m. She weighed in at seven pounds and 11 ounces.

Her mother, Rachel Langford of St. Louis, says that she and the baby are both doing well.

She plans to tell the convenience story about the series of “7-Eleven” coincidences surrounding her daughter’s birth.