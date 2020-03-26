Baby Boy Horry: Mom accused of leaving newborn to die in woods released on $75K bond

The woman police say is the mother of a newborn left inside a box in the woods to die in 2008 was given a $75,000 bond with special terms.

Judge Hyman set a bond for Jennifer Sahr with the conditions she surrender her passport and that she remains on house arrest in Florida. The victim’s father has been apprised of the court’s bond and is in agreement.

Sahr, 32, was charged in the “Baby Boy Horry” case after police used DNA evidence for a warrant. The newborn child, who became known as Baby Boy Horry, was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area outside of Conway. An autopsy showed when the child was placed outside, it was a viable infant.

US Marshals apprehended Sahr in North Myrtle Beach and she was served with a warrant for homicide by child abuse. That charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

Sahr’s attorney addressed her flight risk during her original bond hearing, saying her father was present in court and he is a decorated Navy veteran with the Department of Defense and would ensure she stays here. Her attorney said he advised Sahr to drive to South Carolina and present herself to J. Reuben Long the next morning. “She did everything I advised her to do to surrender,” said Greg McCollum, her attorney.

Sahr’s husband has traveled here to be with her, according to her attorney. Their two children, both under the age of 3, are with family members. The two met when they were both students at Coastal Carolina University. Sahr graduated in 2010, almost two years after the newborn was found in the woods.

In the arrest warrant, police said, “It was determined the child had survived birth and is believed to have been alive when it was abandoned. Through the course of the investigation, it was confirmed the defendant, Jennifer Sahr, was the biological mother of the child.”

“She was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death,” the warrant reads.