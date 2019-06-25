Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled due to possible metal pieces

(WSAV) – Baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart has been recalled.

The Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its 35 oz. containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder With Iron, sold only at Walmart. More than 23,000 containers could contain metal.

The affected containers have lot code C26EVFV and a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021 on the bottom of them.

So far, no one has been harmed by the product.

Anyone with the affected formula at home should stop using it and take it back to Walmart for a refund.