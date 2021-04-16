Baby owl returned to nest in Pawleys Island

Courtesy of MFR

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Midway Fire Rescue crews and the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center worked together Thursday to return a baby owl to its nest.

MFR crews arrived with a ladder truck to safely help the baby Great Horned Owl back into the tree, where it could be reunited with its family.

