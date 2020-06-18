Baby pygmy hippo explores new zoo habitat with mom

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) – A two-month-old pygmy hippo is exploring his new home at the San Diego Zoo.

The male hippo calf, named Akobi, was moved with his mother, Mabel, from the zoo’s maternity area to the larger main pygmy hippo habitat.

Akobi now weighs 40 pounds. His name means first-born in the Youruba language spoken in West Africa.

Zoo officials say his mother is showing all of the maternal instincts wildlife care experts expect

Mabel gave birth to Akobi on April 9. This is her first calf, and the first successful birth of a pygmy hippo at the San Diego Zoo in more than 30 years.

The San Diego Zoo is scheduled to reopen to the public on June 20.

LATEST HEADLINES: