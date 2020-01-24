1  of  2
Back-to-back state championship coach leaving Green Sea Floyds

Donnie Kiefer

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Back-to-back state championship coach Donnie Kiefer is leaving the Green Sea Floyds to take a job as head football coach for West Ashely High School.

Kiefer joined the Trojans in April 2017 and led them to back-to-back Class A state championships with a 30-11 overall record for three seasons. Before that, he coached at his alma mater, Central Cabarrus.

The Trojan football team was a program in disarray for many years, but became a state powerhouse under Coach Kiefer’s leadership. “Most of my career has been going into schools with no wins, 1 win or 2 wins,” Coach Kiefer said when he took over the Trojans. “This is like going into an already successful program in some regards but like I said we can’t be satisfied with that.”

West Ashley had a 2-8 record last year, according to MaxPreps and has never had a winning season since the program started in 2000.

