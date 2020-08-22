Back to school drive-thru gives supplies to Horry County families

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – A school supply drive took place Saturday afternoon at the North Strand Recreation center to provide Horry County families and students in need with back-to-school essentials.

Backpacks zipped up with supplies were filled by an army of volunteers and community groups. Inside the backpack, is a mask, notebook, pencil, and hand sanitizer.

Among the volunteers is a retired pro basketball player and former North Myrtle Beach all-star athlete, Charles Ward.

“I always said once I was able, I would want to do something like this. So, every chance I get, I try to partner with them,” Charles Ward, a coordinator, and donator, said.

Many communities have seen it all from their cars the last several months — food drives, drive-thru coronavirus testing, and now school supplies giveaways. People demonstrate willingness when there is a way to help.

“To give those parents one less thing to worry about is impactful and is important to us,” Jeff Bailey, Horry County Afterschool and Youth Summer Program Supervisor said.

Families came empty-handed and left full of gratitude.

“Sometimes, we may be falling short somewhere, and you might now have it, but I have it, so I want to give it to you,” Crystal Black, a community volunteer, said.

Volunteers like Crystal Black give out of their pockets to make sure students can be successful in school. She said sometimes parents fall short, and in the middle of a pandemic, she hopes the donations will give families a boost of encouragement.

“Some may not even be going to school, but they still need the essentials to be able to fulfill homework at home too,” Black said.

Whether their goal is to be a firefighter, scientist, or a professional athlete like Ward, the jobs require one thing in common.

“Education is key, especially if you want to go anywhere,” Ward said.

With available resources backed by a village of people continually giving, anything is possible, even during a pandemic.

“Whatever we can do to offer help, we are here,” Black said.

School supply drive-thru events happening next weekend:

-Saturday, August 29th – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Back to School Bookbag Giveaway, 1515 Mill Pond Road, Conway, SC 29526

-Saturday, August 29th – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

-Saturday, August 29th- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Back to School Drive-Thru at James R. Frazier, 1370 Bucksport Road, Conway, SC 29526