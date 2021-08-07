Back to School Fun Bash ‘really exciting’ for students in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the upcoming school year right around the corner, The Brother’s and Sista’s United Social Clubs in Myrtle Beach hosted a back-to-school fun bash as a way to get students excited.

“It’s really, really an exciting time for our children, although they may not be ready to go, this really gets them in the mood,” Cookie Goings, the organization’s director of neighborhood services, said.

It was a fun send-off for students as summer comes to an end and the school year begins.

“Our groups got together and came up with an idea to say, now that the pandemic is almost over, let’s give them something so that when they go back to school they have something to go back with,” Samuel Gore, president of Brother’s United Social Club, said.

In partnership with neighborhood services, the Brother’s and Sista’s United Social Clubs were able to give away hundreds of backpacks and school supplies to those who attended.

“This kind of takes away burdens from parents,” Goings said. “They got really nice book bags and supplies, so that’s one thing parents can scratch off their list.”

The bash included backyard games and bounce houses as well as free Pfizer vaccinations for anyone 12 or older. The shots were administered by the Medical University of South Carolina.

“It’s amazing,” attendee Tammie B. Durant said. “I wanna get in the fun house with the kids. It’s just awesome that we can get back to being open while still being careful and safe at the same time.”

After a school year of uncertainty, organizers said events like these are not only just for socialization. They p-provide service opportunities as well.

“One of the first things I saw was somebody hugging,” Goings said. “Some of them haven’t seen each other in a long time so I think it’s a combination of service and socialization and everybody benefits from it.”