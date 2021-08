HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County schools returned to the classroom Tuesday, for many it is the first time they have been there for in-person learning in more than a year.

These smiling faces were excited for their first day back to school.

Have any first day photos? We want to see them. You can send them to us at WBTWNews@Nexstar.tv .

Or upload here on our Facebook post: