Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of testimony in Sidney Moorer retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis

SC bank worker was trapped at work by Hurricane Dorian sandbags

News
Posted: / Updated:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – A 911 transcript has revealed the plight of a South Carolina bank worker who found himself all alone at the office with Hurricane Dorian approaching.

The Island Packet reports Charlie Labassi called 911 on Sept. 4 after everyone else had left to prepare for the storm.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Amy Amirault says the Hilton Head branch was closed at the time in compliance with Beaufort County’s evacuation order.

Labassi, a treasury management consultant, told dispatchers that he couldn’t get out because two dozen sandbags were blocking the door.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue workers arrived to free the man, enabling him to get home to Shipyard Plantation just ahead of the storm that night.

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: