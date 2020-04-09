Baptist association in Loris offers ‘no questions asked’ food give-away

LORIS, SC – The Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Association operates a weekly, no questions asked, “Food Give Away” Program.

This is donated food and is given out to the community without having to meet any type of qualifications. No personal questions are asked and no income levels must be met.

People are asked for ZIP codes and how many people in each household by age group. This allows them to track the effectiveness of the food distribution program.

No personal questions are asked and no income levels must be met. The food is placed in packages and we use a “Drive Thru distribution process” to protect everyone and to maintain social distance.

All food is delivered on first come, first served basis and until it is all gone. Both perishable and nonperishable uncooked food products are provided. This includes fresh fruits, vegetables, assorted breads, cakes, pastries, meals in a box, along with an assortment of can goods and meats when available.

They also have a limited amount of clothes, pots, and pans available, that can be given out by making an appointment.

“Free Food Fridays” will begin this Friday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center, 3410 Church Street, Loris.









For More Information, email the Rev. Hattie Graha at wgrahamjr@aol.com.