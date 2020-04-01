BBB of Coastal Carolina warns of an increase in scams during the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Better Business Bureau reports scammers across the country take situations like the coronavirus pandemic as opportunities to strike.

The Conway BBB communications director Renee Wikstrom tells News13 there’s been an increase in scams since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“They start on these scams the minute they hear of something, or if they can come up with a new angle,” said Wikstrom. “They’re making money, constantly, on scams.”

In fact, they’re telling people a coronavirus test is mandatory, then asking for their information in return for the test.

“Obviously that’s not true, because of the lack of testing that’s available,” said Wikstrom.

With the rush to get face masks, Wikstrom says scammers are also using it as an opportunity to bait and switch people.

“We’ve had consumers, throughout the country, go on and order these masks at a huge price, put in their card information, pay for the masks, and then they never arrive. It’s a complete scam,” she said.

She says the majority of the current scams involve asking for your personal information in return for your stimulus check.

“They can drain you dry with this sort of information, so usually, the federal government, IRS, those types of agencies are not going to ask you for your personal information via email,” said Wikstrom.

If you have fell victim to a scam, you can click here to report a scam to the BBB.

“If you get a text, an email, or a phone call that is in the least bit suspicious, don’t click on the links, don’t reply to it,” said Wikstrom. “It’s all a phishing expedition just to get your personal information.”