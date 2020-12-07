‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ collecting Christmas gifts for hundreds of Horry, Georgetown County seniors

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Some say it is the simple things that bring us joy — that’s the case this Christmas for more than 700 seniors across Horry and Georgetown County requesting Christmas gifts this season.

A local caregiving facility is partnering with community organizations to collect Christmas gifts for local senior citizens.

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is a community outreach program that Home Instead Senior Care has put on for 14 years to make sure every senior gets a Christmas gift this season.

“They look forward to it every year, we feel like it lets them know that they are important to us, cared about and we don’t forget them,” Marti Smart, Home Instead Senior Care Client Care Coordinator said.

Each senior gets to put a few items on their wish list. Their list is mostly simple items like clothing, food items and games.

Some seniors ask for gift cards to buy their prescriptions or request food for their pets.

Smart said the pandemic has been hard on a lot of people, but especially our local seniors.

“A lot of them are isolated, they can’t get out of their homes, they can’t see their families like they are used to, so I know this has been hard on them, so that’s why we feel this program is even more important this year,” Smart said.

Without the program, these seniors may not have a very special Christmas.

Care coordinators said they make sure every senior gets what they request. If they don’t, they will have shoppers go out and purchase some of these things.

Trees with the requests on them, similar to the Angel Trees, are in different locations across the county like various Zaxby’s, and the Lakewood Crossing Clubhouse.

Zaxby’s locations:

100 Strand Market Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

3725 Oleander Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

3858 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

1623 Church St, Conway, SC 29526

You can call the Home Instead office to fund a local tree or ask how you can help at 843-357-9777.

Home Instead Senior Care will collect donations on December 10.

