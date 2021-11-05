BEACH BITES: From Myrtle Beach to Hollywood, local bakery featured on Food Network

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Aura Fuenmayor, owner of Pink Pineapple Cakes, was just on an episode of ‘Winner Cake All’ on the Food Network.



“They reach out to thousands and thousands of people,” says Fuenmayor, “and finally I ask them, ‘Why did you choose me?’ And they say, ‘I don’t know, you were so feisty.’ And I was like ‘Ha ha, I don’t believe you. Bye.'”



No joke, it’s easy to get on the news, but it’s hard to get on the Food Network.



“First you’re chosen from a whole bunch of people that they call,” says Fuenmayor. “And you have to do three interviews and all the video interviews and submit cakes and pictures and things. From there you keep on getting dwindled down, dwindled down, and dwindled down to it’s a group of like six. And then you go over there.”



What was once butter, flour, sugar, and eggs, can quickly become a beautiful three-tier wedding cake. Fuenmayor knows change. In 2012 she opened Pink Pineapple Cakes.



“I think I always had a dream to have my own business,” says Fuenmayor. “And my daughter grew up and was old enough, graduated from college and she says, ‘You know what mom, why are you working for other people? And being treated the way they treat you in other places. Let’s open up a bakery.’ And it was my daughter honestly that says. And I’m like ‘okay.'”



Pink Pineapple Cakes isn’t even a mom and pop shop, it’s just Aura. She loves that there aren’t too many cooks in the kitchen so she can caramelize her creativity.



“I get to be creative. We do have templated cakes that are on the online store, but you always get the customer that wants something unique,” says Fuenmayor. “I’m my own boss so I really don’t have to answer to anybody. And I have the freedom to make the changes as I see fit. Even with customers when they come with ideas. I say ‘you know what, this will look better. This is aesthetically it’s nicer.’ So I love that.”



While you might think gourmet cakes are something we’ve cut out of our diet during these crazy times, Aura says you’d be wrong.



“I would say yes, but on the other hand, there are a lot of people that say everything is so bad, might as well have cake and celebrate.”



Pink Pineapple Cakes doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar store where you can walk in and shop, but they do have a website.