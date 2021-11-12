BEACH BITES: Ice cream shop offers 10-million combos, and booze

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some restaurants brag about the customer having it their way, but there’s an ice cream shop in Myrtle Beach that’s letting you come up with your own, millions of different ways. This place is also offering shots without controversy.

“Since we use the liquid nitrogen everything is customizable,” said Alexander Flores, co-owner of Buzzed Bull Creamery. “There’s actually a little over ten-million combinations that we can make. Everything in the bowl starts as a liquid. Then we start dispensing liquid nitrogen, which comes out at negative 321 degrees, so that’s going to freeze anything. Everything we use goes into a KitchenAid bowl, then we put the bowl in the mixer and start mixing it around. And when we’re cranking out ice creams, it takes about 45 seconds to a minute and a half depending on a size to actually freeze it.”

Parents, while it’s fun for the kids, its fun for you too.

“So once you pick the base,” said Flores, “then you can also pick if you want it to be buzzed or non-buzzed.”

One main thing to note at this creamery, you don’t have to be buzzed to enjoy the ice cream, and that’s no bull.

“About 58% of what we sell is alcohol infused,” said Flores. “Obviously being a family friendly business we do a ton of non-buzzed stuff as well.”

Buzzed Bull Creamery also has hot foods, an espresso bar, and much more. They’re on Business 17 and 13th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. You can also check out their website here.