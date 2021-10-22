Beach Bites: International Cafe combines humor, food, and a lot of beer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Their menu is a bit cukoo and to get through it all you might be at the International Cafe around the clock.

“The menu is 12 pages long,” says Richard Eberhard, owner of the International Cafe, “because we got all sorts of comics and pictures.”

Eberhard’s been in the restaurant business for 45 years. He opened the International Cafe 18-years-ago. There are some unique menu items from around the world throughout the restaurant, but the International Cafe got its name because of what on tap.

“When I originally saw the restaurant space for lease,” says Eberhard, “the only import beers you could get were a Heineken and a Corona. And I decided that we should offer more. And we offered more.”

They offer a lot more. 45 beers any given day. The beer, the food, the decor – it’s from everywhere. But the look and style of the bar come from the home to the red, white, and blue.

“The space was cinderblock walls and a sand floor when I got here,” said Eberhard. “My father who’s an architect and I went to places in Washington D.C. and Old Town Alexandria and Georgetown. A lot of people say it looks like a city bar. An old time city bar. Father drew it up and I built it. I built the bar. I built the backbar. I built the tables.”

As mentioned before, it’s a 12 page menu, full of comics, jokes, and food of course. Some of the menu items are pretty special. Have you ever heard of the ‘Best of the Wurst’? Or the ‘From Bad to Wurst’? Or how about ‘Oral – Yentl Express Sandwich’? Then there’s the ‘Bank of America Burger’. Why get it? Cause it holds you up.

At the International Cafe, come for the camaraderie, the laughs, the fun, but stay for the beer.

“We have eight different taps,” says Ebergard, “Three of which rotate, five stay the same. And we’ve got the board back there above the knight in shining armor. And that has another five or six beers.”

If you’re interested in trying something like the ‘Beef Me Up Scotty, This Place Rocks Burger’, the International Cafe is located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.