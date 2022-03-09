This week we stopped by a staple for many Grand Strand locals in Surfside Beach, Benjamin’s Bakery and Café! The sights and smells of this place sure are enticing, with so many pleasant people behind the counter.

The bakery was founded in its humble beginnings 27 years ago by current owner Lee Zulanch, starting up the business with his father Milt. Their success came with time, and the growth of their customer base is something to behold.

From a wide variety of pastries to handmade pretzels, they have plenty to offer here at Benjamin’s,

baked and served daily with a smile.

Before we get back to Lee, his colleague and Office Manager Bobbie Cox said something that stood out to me during the interview. When describing the bakery, She said, “It’s an experience. It truly is. We have the best crew we’ve ever had here. It’s not just the freshness of the food, but also the caring and preparation.”

That type of dedication gets rewarded with loyal customers, not to mention other restaurants that want their products. Getting on that subject and getting back to Lee, he stated, “There’s a number of culinarians in this area that aren’t looking for the easiest way to get somewhere. They take pride in their kitchen, and they found that Benjamin’s can be a very good business partner to help them tell their story.”

Of course Benjamin’s has their own story to tell, all sparked by Lee’s father, Milt. Lee went on to say, “I love the fact that I meet people that remember my dad. He passed in 02′. That was 20 years ago. It makes me feel so good when somebody brings up the stories.”

Stories that show why Lee is such a pleasant guy to chat with. The apple pie doesn’t fall too far from the cooling rack.

Going on about his dad, he told me, “He’d sit down at your table while you were eating, uninvited. He’d talk to you about anything. Religion or politics, it didn’t matter. He was a very educated man. By the end of the conversation, you realized he was eating your french fries, and you don’t mind, because he bonded with people.”

This is a bond that has lasted well into the next generation. Lee also told me that he was pleased with this all being the result of 27 years of business, and I can easily see why.

I can understand that result being great pride in product with genuine personality.

So if you need to grab some of their fresh roasted coffee, or have time to sit down and enjoy their food, there’s definitely something for you here. I hear the Irish soda bread is pretty popular right now!

You can try them out for yourself at 810 3rd Ave S, Surfside Beach, SC.