Beach body tour comes to Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Johnny Stewart’s annual Beach Body Tour is this Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Johnny Stewart is an internationally recognized expert on fitness, nutrition, preshow coaching, fitness training, motivational speaking and bodybuilding shows. He won Team Universe twice, the silver medal for the United States and more than 6 national championships.

Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $25 for the prejudging show which begins at 10 a.m. and $25 to $35 for the evening finals with the decisions and awards.

Vendor tables will be open at both shows featuring attractions plus health-oriented items and the go-to topnotch gyms in the area.

Stewart brings his vast experience in presenting first-class bodybuilding competitions, which are considered the gold standard in physique shows.

For more information go to JohnnyStewartProductions.com.