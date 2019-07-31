Beach body tour comes to Myrtle Beach this weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Johnny Stewart’s annual Beach Body Tour is this Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Johnny Stewart is an internationally recognized expert on fitness, nutrition, preshow coaching, fitness training, motivational speaking and bodybuilding shows.  He won Team Universe twice, the silver medal for the United States and more than 6 national championships.

Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $25 for the prejudging show which begins at 10 a.m. and $25 to $35 for the evening finals with the decisions and awards.

Vendor tables will be open at both shows featuring attractions plus health-oriented items and the go-to topnotch gyms in the area.

Stewart brings his vast experience in presenting first-class bodybuilding competitions, which are considered the gold standard in physique shows.

For more information go to JohnnyStewartProductions.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: