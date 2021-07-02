Beach patrol officer with North Myrtle Beach fired after nearly 10 years, steroids and voyeurism cited

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A beach patrol officer with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety was fired after nearly 10 years with the department.

Documents obtained by News13 from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show Joshua Stevens was fired because he admitted during a polygraph test to being a peeping tom and to the act of voyeurism prior to employment.

Stevens also admitted to using illegal steroids and prescription medication during his employment as a law enforcement officer, according to the separation agreement. The separation was filed by the North Myrtle Beach department on June 1.

Stevens was hired by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety in August 2011.