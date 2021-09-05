Beautiful Labor Day Ahead…

We are tracking a couple of cold fronts that will be heading our way this week. Until then expect temperatures and humidity to continue to rise each afternoon. That means a beautiful Labor Day forecast! The first front will be easing its way through late Monday but there shouldn’t be enough moisture to squeeze out any rain. Our next rain chances will be scattered in nature for Tuesday through Thursday in advance of the second cold front to push through.

Hurricane Larry is still heading westward out in the Atlantic waters with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is currently NW at 13 mph but a turn toward the north and even east is expected by Thursday of this week. The rest of the tropics remain quiet at the moment.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and still comfortable. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .

LABOR DAY: Lots of sun and a little warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the low to mid 70s.