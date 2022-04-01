MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine will be abundant today with temperature between 70-75 for all cities. A weak high pressure system is overhead today, but will be kicked out by Saturday. Tonight, it will be cooler, but clear. All cities will drop below 50 – upper 40s for the coast, and mid 40s for inland.

A virtually dry cold front will move through on late Saturday night. Temperatures will slightly decrease with the passage of this front, but temperatures will be back to seasonable for the first week of April. There is a tad bit of moisture associated with the front overnight on Saturday, but it will be a light, stray shower, most communities will remain dry.

Temperatures will rebound back to the mid 70s on Sunday and sunshine will be rampant. High pressure will move in from the west, settling in the Carolinas on Monday.

Warming trend will begin to start the work week, near 70s for the beaches on Monday and these communities will progress to mid 70s Tuesday, and upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. For Pee Dee: mid 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Chances for rain will return Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Currently less than 40% of the area will see rain all three of those days.