Benefit for Surfside Beach family of 6-year-old battling cancer set for Saturday

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday is an opportunity to help out a local family whose 6-year-old is battling cancer.

Caleb Smith is from the Surfside Beach area. A benefit will be held to help with medical expenses following Carb’s cancer diagnosis.

There will be food plates, live music, and raffles. Some amazing raffle items are being donated, such as this rare gasoline-powered bicycle pictured below.

Direct donations can be made through Venmo to @CassandraGreenwell.

It’s all happening Saturday at the Island Bar and Grill Surfside on Glenns Bay road starting at 4 p.m.

