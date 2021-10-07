Bennettsville man arrested for drive-by shooting

BENNETTSVILLE. S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have arrested a man after they say he participated in a drive-by shooting in Bennettsville.

Around 3:07 p.m. on September 24, Christopher Bradford, 22, is accused of pulling up beside a vehicle at a red light on Cottingham Boulevard near KFC, and shooting at the other vehicle, according to authorities.

Bradford is then accused of doing a u-turn and speeding away from the shooting, according to authorities.

The victim was struck multiple times, according to deputies, and was treated on scene for injuries before being taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. They are considered in stable condition at this time.

Bradford is being charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.