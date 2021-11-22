Bennettsville officer fired after incident involving suspect who was in custody

BENNETTSVILLE S.C., (WBTW) — An officer with the Bennettsville Police Department has been fired after an incident that occurred between him and a suspect who was in custody, according to authorities.

On July 6, officer Jalen Hilton was immediately put on administrative leave without pay by Chief Kevin Miller after accusations of the incident, according to BPD.

Chief Miller reviewed the incident and contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to review the incident.

Monday, Hilton turned himself in to SLED agents and was terminated from the Bennettsville Department.

There is no word on what the incident was, but News13 has reached out to SLED for more information.