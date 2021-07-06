Bennettsville police patrol vehicle overturns during attempted traffic stop

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville officer was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after their vehicle overturned during an attempted traffic stop, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 1 a.m., an officer attempted to do a traffic stop in the area of SC 385 near Jennings Street when the vehicle fled the scene, according to SCHP.

The officer’s vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, sending the officer to a hospital in Florence, according to authorities.

Details are limited at this time, count on News13 for updates as we learn more.