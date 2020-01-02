Bennettsville’s first African American mayor sworn in

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – History was made today in Bennettsville as the city swore in its first African American mayor.

Carolyn Prince marks a milestone as the first African American mayor in Bennettsville’s 200-year history, taking on the historic role with community support built over a lifetime.

Prince has served 19 years on Marlboro County Council and is involved in public service as an educator, community leader, and advocate for young people and the less fortunate.

Those who know her say Prince’s ability to hold the mayoral position has already been demonstrated during her years on council and her lifetime involvement in public service.

“It’s about trust. It’s about honesty it’s about involving people. It’s about teamwork with Carolyn. That’s the type of leadership she provides and brings to the table,” Kent Williams, State Senator Rep. District 30, tells News13.

Prince carries out her family’s public service legacy in Bennettsville

and credits her family members who have made their mark on the city from the start.

Her family’s legacy as educators, entrepreneurs, and public service advocates date back to when the city was founded.

Prince tells News13 her priority as mayor is to move forward with a life of service to people that need her help.

During her four-year mayoral term Prince said she wants to bring affordable and quality living to the city and build funding for a stand-alone hospital.

“For people to say they want to have me as the next mayor, I am truly more than honored to be elected by the citizens of Bennettsville to serve as the first African American mayor,” Prince said.