Best foot forward: Mom buys out Payless store for students

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) – An Arkansas woman recently bought out an entire Payless Shoes store in hopes of helping those in need.

Carrie Jernigan was at an Alma store’s close-out sale when her daughter saw a pair she wanted to buy for a friend at school because she had noticed that his were too small.

Not knowing what size her daughter’s friend wore, Jernigan jokingly asked how much it would be to buy out the rest of the store.

It turns out the Payless location had just received a new shipment, so what Jernigan thought was going to be 200 to 300 pairs of shoes, ended up being almost 1,500.

With the Jernigans planning to donate the shoes, word of the good deed spread. Now, the community is stepping in to hold a back-to-school bash before classes begin.