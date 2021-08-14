While we continue to track the tropics with two named storms out there right now, better rain chances are the highlight of our forecast for the next few days. High pressure that has been stifling the rain recently will weaken out to our east and with plenty of moisture streaming in from the south, scattered storms are on the menu for the foreseeable future. Best chances look to be Monday and Tuesday right now.

In the tropics, Fred has weakened but will likely gain strength back to a tropical storm as it moves into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. It looks like it will be making landfall late Monday into early Tuesday into the Mississippi/Alabama coast as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Grace is heading into the Lesser Antilles at the moment and looks to remain at that strength as it takes a very similar track as Fred. Our thinking right now is Grace will also miss the Carolinas well to the west affecting more of the Gulf coast states later next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, little breezy and a stray storm possible. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms across the area, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms with pops of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.