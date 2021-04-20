‘Beyond seriously’: Trump considering presidential run in 2024

(WTRF) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s “beyond seriously” considering running for president in 2024.

“Are you running again in 2024? What are the odds?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump during an hour-long interview from the former president’s Mar-A-Lago golf club in Florida.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump proclaimed. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet. It’s a little too soon.”

“I got tremendous numbers. Nobody has ever gotten the numbers I got. No sitting president has come even close. There’s more popularity now than there was the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border,” Trump said. “They see what’s going on. They see that their guns are going to be gone, their Second Amendment. Their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Jobs are going to go out.”

Trump has criticized Republicans who have shot down his claims of voter fraud and rejected his policies.

Hannity asked Trump if the Republican Party should fight over the former president’s voter fraud claims and his rejected policies.

“If they want to win, yes,” Trump replied. “We’ve expanded the Republican Party. You’ve seen. I mean, the Texas border, we have the biggest Hispanic vote since — as the governor said to me, he called me up, great governor, he said since reconstruction. I said, you’re talking about civil war, right? He said, since civil war. If you want to win and win big, you have to do that. You have to do it.”

Trump has falsely insisted that he was denied reelection because of voter fraud, and in Georgia, which Joe Biden narrowly won, Republican lawmakers have worked to overhaul voting laws in response to Trump’s claims.