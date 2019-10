MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There has been a noticeable increase in deaths on bicyclists on South Carolina roads.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, so far in 2019, there have been 22 bicyclists killed in the state compared to 17 this time last year. That is a nearly 30% increase.

The Department of Public safety encourages bicyclists to wear retro-reflective materials if traveling at night and to make sure your bike has the lights and reflectors that are required by law.