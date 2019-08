LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Police say a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run in Lake City.

According to Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Ron McNair Boulevard in Lake City, near the Burger King.

Chief Coker says the suspected vehicle involved is a dark colored SUV.

No word on the victim’s condition right now.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run the Lake City Police Department.

