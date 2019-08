TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 403 in Timmonsville.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened 9 p.m. on Thursday on the Brockington Street section of Highway 403 in Timmonsville. A bicyclist was struck by a van on Highway 403 as both were traveling south. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The crash is still under investigation.